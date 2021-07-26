Botswana sends troops to help Mozambique fight insurgency

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Botswana has sent military troops to Mozambique and become the first country of the 16-nation Southern African Development Community to deploy soldiers to help battle an Islamic extremist insurgency in northern Cabo Delgado province. Botswana’s president said his country’s troops would work with Mozambique’s armed forces and soldiers sent by other members of the regional bloc. Botswana’s troops will join 1,000 soldiers who arrived in Mozambique this month from Rwanda, which is not a member of the SADC. More than 3,000 people have died since the insurgency in northern Mozambique started in Cabo Delgado province in 2017. The conflict has grown rapidly in the past year.