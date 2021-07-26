Business travel stirs, but many road warriors stay grounded

Business travel is starting to recover from the pandemic, but the road warriors are coming back much more slowly than vacation travelers. That makes a big difference to airlines, which make as much as half of their revenue from business travel. Airline officials expect business travel to pick up noticeably after Labor Day, once more offices and schools are open. Business travelers are cautiously planning their return. Some experts thinks business trips might be fewer and more carefully selected, but last longer. Others believe the pandemic will lead to different kinds of travel, but not necessarily less, with fewer conferences and more chances for far-flung employees to get together on projects.