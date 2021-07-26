Civil Air Patrol holding informational sessions for aspiring youth

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Civil Air Patrol is holding informational sessions tonight and next Monday, August 2nd, for any youth interested in joining.

The program is designed to teach those interested in aviation of the culture which is inherited by the Air Force Auxiliary as well as steps they need to take in order to continue on with their careers.

In addition to various trips and activities associated with any youth organization, the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program opens possibilities for those seeking to fulfill a mission and save lives. Starting at the age of 16, cadets can become drone mission pilots to help find lost hikers or missing persons through the use of small, unmanned aerial systems.

"I think that's a lot of weight to put on a teenager. At the same time, we believe teenagers rise to the level you demand of them," says LTC Todd Mandel, Deputy Commander for Cadets.

To join, one must be between the ages of 12 and 20 years of age and enrolled in the 6th grade or higher. In addition, those planning on becoming a cadet must also visit the Civil Air Patrol three times.

"Civil Air Patrol cadets are part of the organization from top to bottom, and so they fulfill lots of important roles as well as learning how to be leaders, and just having a lot of fun around airplanes, aerospace, and aviation," Mandel continues.