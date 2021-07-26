Fundraiser coming July 30 to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A baseball themed fundraiser on Friday aims to help families through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The La Crosse Loggers are teaming up with Howie's on La Crosse and Downtown Mainstreet for the fundraiser luncheon.

It takes place at the Event on Main at 422 Main St. in La Crosse starting at 11:30 a.m..

The cost is $25 per person or $75 for a table of four. Tickets are available through the Downtown Mainstreet Facebook page, Eventbrite, or the free Sabadash app.

One of this year's CMN Hospitals Heroes, Emerson, along with a Loggers coach and player, are speaking at the event.

All profits go to support CMN Hospitals.