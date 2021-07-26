Heat matches up with isolated storm chances

The continued heat from the weekend will extend into much of this week. Keep the air conditioning on and take precautions to beat the heat.

A few showers and thunderstorms developed south of I-94 in Minnesota overnight. A few sprinkles could be possible, especially in southeast Minnesota, this morning. Yet, plenty of sunshine will return and could bring our fourth 90-degree day in a row. Feel-like temperatures will not be as excessive but mugginess will be felt, stay cool.

Isolated storm chances will be the threat several times this week. The first chance will occur late tonight. The risk for severe weather will stay in the northern parts of Wisconsin. However, the remnants of those storms could bring a few showers and embedded thunderstorms to the area early tomorrow morning.

These storms will usher a frontal system to set up across Wisconsin tomorrow. This will introduce a big moisture influx and those humidity values will jump up. Feel-like temperatures with this humidity will near the triple digits. Sunshine will add to the heat and help high temperatures climb into the 90s

The frontal system will then spark up the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Late Tuesday night a very isolated event will have the possibility to bring strong to severe storms. However, the higher threat day to watch will be Wednesday.

On Wednesday a cloudier sky will hold across Wisconsin. Yet, that won’t stall the heating as feel-like temperatures could be their warmest with highs in the mid-90s. Then the warm, unstable air will bring the chance for thunderstorms. Strong to severe will arrive in the afternoon with the possibility of large hail and gusty winds.

Storms will move out with a cold front Thursday morning. Then less humid more seasonal conditions take over for the last weekend of July.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett