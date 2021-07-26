Inflation fears and politics shape views of Biden economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 54% of Americans judge the economy to be in poor shape. That’s compared with 45% who say conditions are good. The results point to the risks of inflation to President Joe Biden’s agenda. Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and the strong gains in jobs have not swayed public opinion much. The results suggest that inflation worries many Americans who filter their thoughts about the economy through their politics. About 6 in 10 Democrats call the economy good, while three-quarters of Republicans say conditions are poor.