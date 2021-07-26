Japan grants health benefits to A-bomb ‘black rain’ victims

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has decided to grant official medical benefits to 84 Hiroshima residents who were exposed to highly radioactive “black rain” after the city’s atomic bombing. Suga’s decision ends a long legal battle by the central government that delayed medical aid for the “black rain” victims, who were outside a government-set boundary used to decide survivors’ eligibility for medical care. The U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, killing 140,000 people. A second atomic bomb on Nagasaki three days later killed another 74,000 before Japan surrendered on Aug. 15.