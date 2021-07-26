Jefferson Award winner Provides We-Care Packages with Supplies for Kids in Crisis

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) --- You can say Mary Henthorn's life has been dedicated to kids.

Students specifically.

The retired teacher worked in daycare too and says she's seen how family problems impact kids especially when the family loses their home.

"I'm sure it's quite devastating. Makes them feel, you know, they just don't have anything that's theirs. According to the social workers and counselors because that's who we give We-Care packages to the schools within our region," said Henthorne.

Lynn Lange volunteers with Mary. She is also a retired teacher who understands that some students have a tough time concentrating on school when they have problems at home.

"Not all is fair within the classroom as far as the circumstances children come from. We've had kids who had to leave home or maybe went into foster care. It's not easy to share when you don't have a lot to share," said Lange.

Seven years ago Mary says she was given $100 to make up care packages for kids experiencing homelessness.

It was barely enough to buy what she felt the kids needed so she got creative.

"She's always thinking about what else can we put in there to make the kids happy. She can't pass a discount store without saying oh that would go good in the bag," said Lange.

Today, the We-Care packages get more support, but filling them is still a challenge as the number of kids in crisis throughout the La Crosse School District continues to grow.

"We don't actually know who gets it but the social workers and the counselors say that they are very much appreciated.

And they give it to them by the end of the day before they get on a bus or taxi so they're not pointed out and kids know they are getting this," said Henthorne.

The We-Care Packages are a team effort. Teachers alert the school counselors about a student in crisis. The counselors reach out to Mary and her team.

"I think that I get pleasure in it. I mean it's work but it's all worth it in the end when you think of where they're going, what's happening with them. It's totally worth it. I think it's pleasurable to be able to do this for these children," said Henthorne.

The school year is quickly approaching…and Mary and her team are kicking into high gear collecting school supplies, basic hygiene products, and some feel-good items that she says every kid should have.

"I want to make them happy in any way that I can," said Henthorne.