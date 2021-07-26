Kicking off the Week with heat and humidity

Heat and Humidity Stick Around Through Mid-Week

The heat will continue to be the main story as we start week with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values will be approaching 100 degrees again as we get to Tuesday and Wednesday. We could be dealing with record high temperatures Wednesday.

Increasing Storm Chances

Clouds will be increasing tonight ahead of an approaching frontal boundary. We are keeping a close eye on thunderstorms that could develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. The SPC has issued a marginal risk (level 1) for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening for eastern portions of the viewing area. A slight risk (level 2) for western portions of the viewing area. The main threats will be heavy rainfall, large hail, and damaging winds. We will continue to monitor this situation as it evolves. More storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening as the cold front passes through. A majority of the Coulee region is under a Slight risk (level 2) for severe weather. Threats include heavy rainfall, large hail, and damaging winds. We do cool down by the end of the week with temperatures in the 80s. Another shot at thunderstorms arrives Saturday as a cold front impacts the region.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt