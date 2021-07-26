Malaysia’s Parliament opens after 7 months, emergency to end

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government says it will not extend a coronavirus emergency further as Parliament reopened after a disputed seven-month suspension amid a worsening pandemic. The emergency allowed the government to halt Parliament since January and rule by ordinance without legislative approval, but critics call it a ruse for embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to stay in power. Opposition lawmakers slammed the government’s failure to tackle the pandemic despite a national lockdown. Malaysia’s total cases passed 1 million Sunday and are up 77% since the lockdown. Muhyiddin said Malaysia was not spared and he defended his government’s policies, saying economic aid has been distributed and vaccinations have been accelerated.