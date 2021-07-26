Matt Thomas Basketball Camp back in town

ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - Matt Thomas, one of the best basketball players to step foot on a court in the Coulee Region, is back in town hosting his Matt Thomas Basketball Camp.

The Onalaska native and current Utah Jazz shooting guard is hosting his camp in town for the fourth year.

The NBA sharp shooter talked basketball and helped develop the fundamentals of the game to 40 plus kids.

Thomas may be known for his three-point shot, but he might be even better known for his willingness to inspire.

"Being here is just proof that I was in your same shoes. I grew up in the same city right like you can get there you just have to work extremely hard you have to persevere through the ups and downs and the adversity in your life. It comes at you at some point and in all different areas so being able to persevere and push through and work hard I think you can get to wherever you want to get in so I just tell them to dream big and work hard," said Thomas.

Thomas says with all the experience he's gained over the years, he feels honored to get to share his knowledge of the game with kids back home.

If you missed this years camp, the plan is for Thomas to be back next summer. Click here to follow details.