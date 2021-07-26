Mexico’s most ardent anti-masker is ill with COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican politician whose refusal to wear a face mask has interfered with official events during the pandemic has confirmed he is ill with COVID-19. Gerardo Fernandez Noroña has long been known as the colorful stuntman of Mexican politics, staging lone protests and getting in heated arguments with officials. As a member of the lower house of Congress, Fernandez Noroña repeatedly refused to wear a mask at official functions where it was required. On Monday, he announced on his social media accounts, “Just as I feared, I tested positive for covi,” which is how many Mexicans pronounce COVID. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also disdains masks and has refused to recommend or require their use, but he will use them himself in places like airplanes when they are required.