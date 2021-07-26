Skip to Content

Minnesota officials urge shots as delta variant surges

4:34 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are warning that the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for more than 75% of the state’s new COVID-19 cases. And they say it’s a serious threat to unvaccinated people as the state’s case numbers head back up. Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, says the delta variant has gone from causing less than 1% of Minnesota cases to over three-quarters in just a few weeks. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm made a plea for Minnesotans who haven’t been vaccinated to get their shots. She says breakthrough cases” among vaccinated Minnesotans remain “very rare.” 

Associated Press

