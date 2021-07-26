New this week: ‘Jungle Cruise’ and music from Prince, Eilish

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from producer and multiinstrumentalist Jack Antonoff and Billie Eilish, whose upcoming “Happier Than Ever” is the second studio album from the 19-year-old superstar. And five years after Prince’s death, a studio album is set to be released Friday from the artist’s material, “Welcome 2 America.” Amusement park attractions don’t always make great movies, but Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” will hope its transition from Disneyland to screen goes more like “Pirates of the Caribbean” than “Tomorrowland.” Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, “Jungle Cruise” is one of the splashier Hollywood spectacles to wade into the pandemic.