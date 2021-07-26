Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon’s en route

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have been delayed by the pandemic and then opened under oppressive heat, and now a typhoon is on the way. It’s forecast to disrupt at least some of the Games. The Japanese say not to worry because in U.S. terms, the incoming weather is just a mid-grade tropical storm. But archery, rowing and sailing have already adjusted their schedules in anticipation of heavy rain. The surfers, though, are hoping a storm brings some tasty waves to competition. All this comes after several days of extreme heat that required some athletes to take longer breaks and others to dose themselves with ice.