Patrol: Woman assaulted trooper at North Dakota rest area

ORISKA, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old woman is facing numerous charges after allegedly assaulting a trooper before two citizens assisted in the arrest. The trooper had responded to a report of a reckless driver traveling westbound on Interstate 94 and located the car shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday at the Oriska rest area. The patrol says the trooper was attempting to get the suspect out of the car when she put it in reverse and began dragging the officer. The trooper was able to put the vehicle in park and she tried to disarm the officer before two bystanders stepped into help. The woman was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine and driving a car stolen from Minnesota on July 5.