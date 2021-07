GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)– According to a report from ESPN, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are close to a new agreement and that it would help set up his departure from the team after the current 2021-22 season.

Adam Schefter reports that over the weekend the two sides were able to reach mutually-agreed upon terms that are close to convincing Aaron Rodgers to abandon plans he had to skip training camp.