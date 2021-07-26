Report: Rodgers plans to play for Packers this season

Report: Rodgers plans to play for Packers this seasonNew
GREEN BAY (WKOW) — After a bleak offseason filled with rumors about three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay, Packers fans may have a glimmer of hope.
According to a tweet from NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport, Rodgers has told people close to him that he intends to play for the Packers this upcoming season, a topic that has generated no small amount of controversy this offseason.
Rodgers himself has not made any official statement about his future with the team, but Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is hopeful to bring back his strong roster in full.
According to a Tweet from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Gutekunst plans to build this team around Rodgers, and said he is “hopeful for a positive outcome.”
Packers training camp begins Wednesday, with players due to report Tuesday. Thus far, Rodgers has not reported to any team activities this offseason.