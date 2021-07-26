Russian PM visits Pacific islands claimed by Japan

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian prime minister on Monday visited the Pacific islands claimed by Japan and said the government is considering setting up a special economic zone there. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is touring Russia’s Far East and Siberia this week, and the Kuril Islands were his first stop on Monday. Mishustin said that the government is considering creating a special economic zone on the islands, in which business and investors would be free of most taxes and customs duties. Mishustin said he would discuss the measures with President Vladimir Putin.