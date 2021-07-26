Strong undersea quake shakes Indonesia; no tsunami warning

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — A strong, shallow underwater earthquake has shaken central Indonesia, but no serious damage was immediately reported and no tsunami warning was issued. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-6.2 quake was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) off of Central Sulawesi province. Indonesian meteorological officials say the quake was felt in many parts of the province but there is no danger of a tsunami. Still, many people in the provincial capital ran to higher ground, haunted by the memory of a devastating earthquake in the city three years ago that set off a tsunami as well as a phenomenon called liquefaction, in which wet soil collapses because of the shaking. More than 4,000 people died.