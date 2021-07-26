Summer Days 2021, showing gratitude to local businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Summer Days event in downtown La Crosse is drawing near and will be aiming to give thanks to those who have supported local businesses.

With the annual event taking place this August 20th and 21st, it should be a great way to end the summer with music, historic tours, and more.

Leading up to Summer Days, local stores will have extended hours and sidewalk sales every Thursday through Saturday to further illustrate their gratitude for all of the support which they have received through the past year.

"Well, I think it's kind of a thank you for all the great support the community's given our local downtown businesses. Downtown is really vibrant and bouncing back from a really rough year, and these types of promotion events in downtown La Crosse just draw attention that we're the shopping mecca in the region," says Terry Bauer, Executive Director of Downtown Mainstreet.