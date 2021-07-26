Talks stalled, but Buxton says he wants to stay with Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton doesn’t have a new contract yet. He doesn’t have a target return date from his current injury, either. The Minnesota Twins center fielder says he still has a strong desire to remain with the organization, however. He’s eligible for free agency following next season. Buxton says negotiations on an extension are still open. His agent rejected the latest offer from the team last week. Buxton has missed the last five weeks with a broken left pinky finger after being hit by a pitch.