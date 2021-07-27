Arizona Senate issues new subpoena for 2020 election audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Two top Republicans in the Arizona Senate have issued two new subpoenas for materials from the 2020 election. Senate President Karen Fann and Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen issued the subpoenas late Monday to Maricopa County and the maker of its voting machines, Dominion Voting Systems Inc. The new subpoenas are the latest front in the Senate’s unprecedented partisan audit of the 2020 election in Arizona’s largest county. The election has been thoroughly reviewed and no problems have been found, but many supporters of former President Donald Trump believe it will turn up evidence supporting Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him.