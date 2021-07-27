Authorities say Red Lake Nation officer shot and killed

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Red Lake Nation tribal officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty. KMSP-TV and WCCO-TV report that the FBI’s Minneapolis office says the incident happened Tuesday morning while police were responding to a call at a home on the reservation. The FBI says authorities later apprehended the shooter. A social media posts says that Chairman Darrell Seki has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff throughout the week. Seki also shut down non-essential programs on Tuesday “out of respect and honor” to the fallen officer. The Red Lake Reservation is located in northwest Minnesota, about 160 miles from the Canadian border. It covers about 1,260 square miles and is home to about half of the tribe’s 14,000 members.