BREAKING: Two suspects identified in triple homicide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said that investigators have identified two people as suspects in a triple homicide in the Town of Hamilton last week.

The sheriff said they are looking for Khamthanet Rattanasack, 41, whose last known address is Wausau. The sheriff's office said he is known as Kham, Black, or Blacky.

They are also looking for Nya Thao, 33, whose last known address is in Holmen. He's also known as Kush.

Investigators have also identified a 2005 Mercedes-Benz "S" sedan believed to have been used during the homicide. The sheriff's office said the vehicle was found abandoned in eastern Brown County, east of Green Bay, over the weekend.

Felony warrants are currently out for the men. It is believed that both are armed.

The sheriff's office also revealed that the three victims were shot at the scene. Evidence found by investigators showed that at least one handgun was used in the homicides.

Information released on Monday said that the sheriff's office now believes the three-Nemo Yang, Peng Lor, and Trevor Maloney-were killed sometime between 2 a.m and 4:57 a.m. Friday morning when their bodies were discovered by workers at the Milestone Quarry on County M in the Town of Hamilton.

Investigators from La Crosse County and other counties around Wisconsin are working on the case. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is also assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact local law enforcement or contact the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office at 608-785-9629, 608-785-5942, or Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477.

