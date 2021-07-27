Brewers’ Yelich on COVID-19 list after positive test

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has tested positive for the coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says Yelich and utilityman Jace Peterson have been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Yelich has been vaccinated against the virus. Stearns said Peterson went on the list due to contact tracing and hadn’t tested positive. Stearns said Yelich will miss at least 10 days from the date of his positive test and that Peterson will miss at least even days. The Brewers activated outfielder Lorenzo Cain from the injured list and called up infielder Pablo Reyes from Triple-A Nashville.