Capitol police testimony blunts GOP’s law-and-order message

WASHINGTON (AP) — Searing testimony from Capitol police officers describing the horror of the Jan. 6 insurrection could undermine Republican efforts to paint themselves to voters as the party of law and order. The GOP has seized on rising crime rates across the country as it tries to win back the House and Senate in next year’s midterm elections. But that messaging was at stark odds Tuesday with testimony from four Capitol police officers who described being violently attacked by a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters. The officers also unleashed anger at Republicans who have since tried to downplay what happened that day.