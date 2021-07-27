Catch the Packers pre-season action on WXOW

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - WXOW has all of the Green Bay Packers pre-season games along with Packers Family Night.

You can watch all the action on WXOW-TV.

Everything starts on Saturday, August 7 with Packers Family Night live from Lambeau Field starting at 7 p.m.

That's followed by Green Bay's three pre-season games. Here's the schedule:

Saturday, August 14 vs. Houston Texans at Lambeau Field at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 21 vs. New York Jets at Lambeau Field at 3:25 p.m.

Saturday, August 28 vs. Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium at Noon

