Chippewa Falls standoff ends without arresting main suspect

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A standoff in Chippewa Falls has ended with two arrests but it was not for the person police showed up for.

According to Police Chief Matt Kelm, police went to a home at 222 S. Main Street looking for Kane R. Berg, 35. He was wanted for OWI, fleeing officers, resisting an officer causing injury, threat to law enforcement, disarming a peace officer, stealing a vehicle, possessing a gun as a felon and a number of drug crimes.

Kelm said over the past few weeks, Berg was aware they were looking for him. Kelm adds "His behavior over the last several weeks showed a continual escalation of violence and threats."

Because of that, the Eau Claire SWAT team was called in to help serve the warrant. Homes and businesses were told to evacuate or go into hiding.

A perimeter was set up and the SWAT team tried calling Berg out. Gas and a K-9 were used and three people came out of the house; none of whom were Berg. Authorities went into the home and still didn't find him.

If you have information about where Berg is, you are asked to call police. please contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Two of the three people who were in the house have been arrested. They are Laura L. Monpas, 44, and Kayla J. LaRose, 24. They were arrested for harboring and aiding a felon.

