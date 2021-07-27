City: Black man pointed gun at Virginia officer who shot him

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia Beach say a Black man fatally shot by police had pointed a gun at the officer who shot him. The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the city’s version of events appears in a court filing in response to a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man’s family. Donovon Lynch was shot by a police officer in March along the city’s oceanfront. The city says the officer heard what sounded like the slide of a handgun placing a bullet in the chamber. Officials say Lynch then pointed a gun in the officer’s direction. The city’s assertion contradicts what a witness told The Virginian-Pilot. The witness said the officer shot Lynch without any verbal warning.