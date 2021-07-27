Donor turnout below average in La Crosse as nation faces blood shortage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An increase in elective surgeries and traumatic injuries forces the local and national blood supply into a severe shortage. Donor numbers, though down across Wisconsin, are particularly low in the La Crosse area.

Winter and Summer months tend to have low turnout numbers among donors. However, this Summer's increase in demand overtakes Red Cross' readily available blood supply. This is not the first blood shortage this Summer. Blood platelets and the type O negative blood type are in the highest demand.

"This last six weeks or so, two months, we've started to see a big dip in appointments. So we're really encouraging people to help us off set what could be even more problematic situations with the blood supply," says Justin Kern, Communications Director at Red Cross Wisconsin.

Red Cross and other organizations are fighting the shortage with giveaways to increase donor turnout. Individuals donating between August 1 and August 15 will automatically enter into a chance to win VIP tickets to the 2021 Bonaroo Arts and Music Festival.

Donors throughout the month of August will receive four free months of Apple Music. This giveaway only applies to individuals without a preexisting Apple Music membership. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat for more details on this giveaway.

Information on how and where to donate blood can be found here. Donors to provide name of vaccine if donating within two weeks of dosage. Additional tips include drinking enough water the day and morning before.