Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Drew Wonderling drove in two runs and was in the winning pitcher in the La Crosse Jr.'s 4-0 win over River Falls.

The win gave the La Crosse Jr.'s the 16U State title.

Mason Elson added 3 hits and an RBI in the win.

Wonderling tossed a complete game four-hit shutout.