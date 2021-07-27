Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador has revoked the citizenship of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks who is currently in a British prison. Ecuador’s justice system formally notified the Australian of the nullity of his naturalization in a letter that came in response to a claim filed by Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry. A naturalization is considered damaging when it is granted based on the concealment of relevant facts, false documents or fraud. Ecuadorian authorities say Assange’s naturalization letter had multiple inconsistencies, different signatures, the possible alteration of documents and unpaid fees. “They did not respect due process; they made it impossible for the defendant to appear,” Assange’s lawyer said on his Twitter account.