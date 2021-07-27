Evers officially memorializes Bart Starr Bridge in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed a bill dedicating a bridge crossing the Fox River to legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr Tuesday, memorializing one of the first great modern Packers players.

According to a news release from Evers' office, the Walnut Street Bridge on State Trunk Highway 29 is now officially the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge. Evers said Starr was an "exceptional man" who put Green Bay on the map in the 1960s.

"By all accounts, he was not only a good and decent man, but he had a deep love for this community and helped form the Packers as we know and love them today," Evers said at the dedication.

Evers memorialized the bridge through the signing of Senate Bill 101, now Wisconsin Act 74.

In addition to winning five NFL Championships, Starr launched Rawhide Youth Services, a center for at-risk kids, as well as the Starr Children's Fund to work with the Lombardi Cancer Foundation. Starr passed away in 2019 at the age of 85.