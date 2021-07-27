GLIMPSES: Divers and water, merging in dramatic fashion

TOKYO (AP) — The goal of Olympics imagery is to be immersive — to surround the viewer of the picture with the sense of being there. But perhaps more than most sports, diving is actually about immersion. It’s the kind of immersion that inevitably happens at the moment when diver and water meet. In a photo taken by Associated Press photojournalist Morry Gash, Malaysian divers Mun Yen Leong and Pandelela Pamg compete during the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform final at the Tokyo Olympics. The effect of the photo, taken with a robotic, shows them appearing to slowly merge with the water as they make their descent.