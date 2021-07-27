Judge won’t let San Francisco school mural be covered

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge says the San Francisco school board violated state law when it voted to cover up a 1930s mural that critics said is racist and degrading in its depiction of Black and Native American people. the San Francisco Chronicle says the judge on Tuesday found the board failed to conduct an environmental impact report before its 2019 decision to cover the huge mural on the life of George Washington. The mural at George Washington High School includes depictions of slaves and a dead Native American. District officials told the Chronicle they’re reviewing the decision.