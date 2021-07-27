La Crosse man gets federal prison time for drug trafficking

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man gets 6.5 years in federal prison for distributing drugs in the La Crosse area.

Tang Vue, 35, was sentenced Tuesday in Madison. He was convicted on a charge of distribution of methamphetamine and for violating the terms of his federal release for an earlier drug trafficking crime.

He'd pleaded guilty to the charges in May.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in late January and early February, Vue sold methamphetamine to an undercover La Crosse Police informant. He was arrested with more than $12,000 in cash after the second drug buy. He also had a drug ledger on him that police said some of Vue's customers owed him thousands of dollars.

In the sentencing, Judge William Conley noted that Vue's conduct was "egregious" since he was on supervised release for a 2012 federal methamphetamine trafficking conviction.