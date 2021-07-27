Louisiana millionaire pleads guilty in wife’s kidnapping

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana millionaire businessman has pleaded guilty to having his estranged wife kidnapped in a scheme that ended when the suspected kidnappers drowned while trying to flee from an officer. The Advocate reports that 53-year-old Lawrence Michael Handley pleaded guilty Monday evening to kidnapping and attempted kidnapping. A judge said that under the terms negotiated, all sentences are to be served concurrently with the longest possible being 35 years. Handley has been jailed since August 2017, when he was arrested on charges accusing him of hiring two Mississippi men to kidnap his wife from their home in Lafayette, Louisiana. The woman was found alive when in a van abandoned by the fleeing suspects.