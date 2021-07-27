Man honors 9/11 crews with Boston-New York drink cart push

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A former flight attendant who lost several colleagues when United Flight 175 was flown into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, is honoring his friends on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks by pushing an airline beverage cart from Boston to ground zero in New York. Paul Veneto spent 30 years as a flight attendant for multiple airlines and Flight 175 was his regularly scheduled flight. But Sept. 11 was his day off. He says he’s making the 220-mile trek to pay tribute to the flight crew on all 9/11 flights, who he calls heroes. The journey that starts Aug. 21 will also raise money for charity.