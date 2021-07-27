Man suspected in North Dakota killing arrested in Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of shooting and killing a man in western North Dakota has been arrested. The 25-year-old suspect was found hiding in the stairwell of an apartment on the south side of Moorhead, Minnesota. He was taken into custody without incident. A handgun was recovered in the area. The man is wanted for a shooting Sunday in Killdeer, which is about 45 miles north of Dickinson. He is being held in the Clay County Jail awaiting extradition for charges in North Dakota.