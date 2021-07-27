Mayo Clinic joins others in requiring worker vaccinations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Mayo Clinic says it will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by mid-September, becoming one of the latest health systems to do so as delta variant cases rise around the country. The Rochester-based medical system says the “vast majority” of its employees are already vaccinated. But it says all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or complete an opt-out process by Sept. 17. Staff who decline to be vaccinated must complete education modules and will be required to wear masks and socially distance at work. Dozens of health systems nationwide are now requiring vaccinations because of increasing cases, poor vaccination rates and the threat of variants.