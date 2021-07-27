Skip to Content

Police: attack on 14-year-old Dutch girl may be LGBTQ-linked

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in Amsterdam say they are treating a brutal assault on a 14-year-old girl as a possible LGBTQ-related attack and are appealing for witnesses. The assault Monday gained national prominence after Paul Brink posted a photo of his daughter Frédérique on LinkedIn, her nose broken, grazes visible on her face and a tear rolling down her left cheek. In his LinkedIn post, Brink said the attack happened in Amstelveen, on the outskirts of Amsterdam, after a boy yelled: “Are you a boy or a girl?” She responded that it didn’t matter and everyone could be who they wanted to be. He then brutally attacked her. Frédérique was recovering at home on Tuesday.

