Santana, LL Cool J, Manilow join Central Park concert lineup

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Barry Manilow will join previously announced headliners Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Hudson at next month’s Central Park concert to celebrate New York City’s recovery from COVID-19. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the Aug. 21 concert will be broadcast worldwide on CNN. It will also include performances by Elvis Costello, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean and Cynthia Erivo. Patti Smith will duet with Springsteen. City officials say 80% of the tickets for the concert will be free. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry.