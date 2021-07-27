Severe t-storms are possible.

Heat and humidity are coming together…

Our weather pattern has brought the elements for severe t-storms together for this evening and again tomorrow afternoon and evening. Highs were in the 80s today and humidity was high. Scattered t-storms have already moved through and will probably redevelop this evening.

Higher risk of severe storms tomorrow…

The high heat and humidity will enhance our chances of strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Damaging winds, large hail and even tornadoes are possible with this atmospheric set up. Stay weather aware and keep on top of the weather for the next couple of days.

Drier and cooler weather coming…

A cooler air mass will move in for Thursday and last into early next week. A nice reprieve from the mid-summer weather will be welcome!

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts in the medium category for the next several days. In the meantime, the mold spore counts will continue quite high.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden