Summertime humidity brings storms and dangerous heat

The warmest dew points of the summer will occur over the next 48 hours. This moisture will be able to cause several different threats.

Storms

Overnight a stationary front set up across northern Wisconsin. Strong storms developed along that front and have been pushing southeast. A few thunderstorms are possible for our Wisconsin counties through the morning hours. Frequent lightning, small hail, and heavy downpours are possible with storms. Stay aware and drive with care.

The stationary front will slowly sag across Wisconsin today. This will bring another threat for storms this evening. This will be an isolated event but will have the potential for large hail and gusty winds.

The last chance for strong storms this week will be Wednesday evening. The low pressure system, that is associated with the stationary front, will make an exit. As it slides to the southeast, Wisconsin will be the zone for numerous severe thunderstorms. Straight-line winds are the main threat with large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall as a possibility. The strongest storms will be more likely in the evening hours.

Heat

Between the storm chances today and tomorrow, the sunshine will be able to break from the clouds. Yet, we don’t need sunshine to create a hot environment. With little relief overnight, a strong southerly flow, and high dew points the temperatures will be able to climb to the mid-90s. This will usher feel-like temperatures into the triple digits. DRINK PLENTY OF WATER and listen to your body.

End of the week

Once the low pressure exits a more seasonal weather pattern moves in. High pressure will bring back sunshine Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-80s. A few passing clouds with seasonal temperatures will then extend into the weekend.

Stay cool and keep an eye on the sky!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett