Terminator 2: Titmus takes gold again, Ledecky doesn’t medal

TOKYO (AP) — Ariarne Titmus has beaten Katie Ledecky again at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. In fact, Ledecky didn’t even win a medal — the first time that’s ever happened to her at the Olympics. The Terminator gave the Australian women their third individual swimming gold of these games with a victory in the 200-meter freestyle. Titmus set an Olympic record of 1 minute, 53.50 seconds to make it 2-for-2 against the American star, following up a thrilling victory in the 400 free. This one wasn’t even close. Ledecky was far behind all the way and finished fifth.