Thrivent “Cans” Hunger event helps provide food for those in need

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Thrivent "Cans" Hunger event took place today, July 27, to help provide food to those in the community who are less fortunate.

Thrivent partnered with the From the Heart Food Pantry, Onalaska Emergency Food Basket, and WAFER in order to maximize on donations with greater resources.

"Our goal is to collect 3,000 items, and for each item collected, Thrivent is going to give $3, a total of $9,000, to help those neighbors in our community that maybe need a little extra help to have full plates on their dinner table this summer," said Sarah Siefkes, Engagement Leader with Thrivent.

Although the event emphasized a focus on faith, it was emphasized that it was open to the community as a whole to put food on the plates of those in need.

"We all know someone that's having a hard time in the times that we're in, and we just want to bring them together so we can show the love and support that we have for them," Siefkes continued.