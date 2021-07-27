Wisconsin GOP leader doesn’t want another election probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The highest ranking Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly says he doesn’t know what a forensic audit of the state’s 2020 presidential election results would prove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that he thinks two other ongoing election investigations are sufficient, while disagreeing publicly with a GOP colleague who called for yet another, broader probe. Vos also didn’t commit to providing any additional resources to conduct a “comprehensive, forensic examination” that state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chairwoman of the Assembly elections committee, called for on Monday. Vos says the ongoing review by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau is a forensic audit.