Wisconsin State Patrol takes to the skies over Trempealeau County to enforce speed limits

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW)-- The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) plans to conduct several aerial speed enforcement missions across the state this week.

They will be monitoring the speed of motorists along I-94 in Trempealeau County on Wednesday, July 28.

Watching motorists from the air makes it easier to spot those that are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot sees a violation, they communicate with law enforcement on the ground who then conduct a traffic stop.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) says the aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to "reinforce WSP’s goal to improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers."

WAOW assisted with this story.