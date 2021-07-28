5 high school students are named National Student Poets

NEW YORK (AP) — Five high school students from around the country have been chosen to be National Student Poets, a one-year position that begins in September. They include R.C. Davis of Oak Park, Illinois, who uses poetry to explore his feelings about gender and family, and Kechi Mbah of Houston, who first connected to poetry through a competition she watched on YouTube. Each poet receives $5,000 and will serve as “literary ambassadors” in their respective geographic regions. The honors were announced Wednesday through the National Student Poets Program established in 2011.